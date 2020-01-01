'Bayern moving away from Guardiola's Tiki-Taka' - Champions League triumph marks start of new era, says Lahm

A club legend believes the German champions are on course for a sustained period of success under Hansi Flick

are finally moving away from Pep Guardiola's patented 'Tiki-Taka' style of football, according to Phillip Lahm, who says their latest triumph marks the start of a new era.

Hansi Flick's side stormed to European glory by winning 11 consecutive fixtures in 2019-20, including a 1-0 final victory over .

Bayern became the first side to win the Champions League with a 100% record thanks to Kinglsey Coman's second-half header at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

More teams

The German giants completed the treble for the second time in the last decade by picking up the continental trophy for the sixth time in their history, emulating Jupp Heynckes' 2013 squad.

Guardiola was drafted in to replace Heynckes after he stepped down from his post at Allianz Arena, and the current boss was able to oversee a continued period of dominance on the domestic scene.

However, the Spaniard did not enjoy the same success in Europe, and Bayern also struggled under his successors Carlo Ancelotti and Niko Kovac, both of whom tried to pick up from where the ex- head coach had left off.

Lahm has praised Flick for implementing a new philosophy at the Allianz since his appointment, while insisting that the game has moved on from Guardiola's original formula for success at Camp Nou.

The ex-Bayern captain told Sport Bild: “With another Champions League victory after 2013, FC Bayern implemented the change at a very high level. In doing so, they have managed to stay true to their values.

“The final also showed that a new philosophy has established itself in top European football. The style is clearly moving away from the composed game, one that Pep Guardiola had played almost to perfection.

"The trend is now moving away from the 'Tiki-Taka'. A football of passion, enthusiasm and a strong physique dominates now, as exemplified by , Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern."

Article continues below

Lahm went on to express his belief that Bayern are well placed to keep fighting for major trophies across all fronts for the foreseeable future, with Flick considered to be creating a new dynasty at the Allianz.

He added: "All the big teams that have started a new era in the past few decades, whether it's been FC Barcelona, or , they were shaped by the high level of identification and the character of their own national players.

"That is the case again in the 2020 generation at Bayern."