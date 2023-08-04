'Bayern the right club for Harry Kane' - Gary Lineker urges Tottenham to let striker leave amid €100m offer from German giants

Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker has urrged Harry Kane to leave the club this summer, naming Bayern Munich as the perfect destination for him.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old striker is yet to win a major trophy in his professional career, despite scoring a boatload of goals for Spurs. Bayern Munich have been trying to sign him all summer and, with Kane's contract expiring next summer, chairman Daniel Levy might have to cash in on his prized asset this window to avoid losing him for nothing. It's something Lineker says should happen.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Sun, Lineker said: "I think Harry will leave Tottenham - and he should do. I think he wants to go and that they will make it happen. The time is right for him, and the right club has come in for him. Munich is a lovely city and Bayern are one of the great clubs in world football."

He added: “It’s not just his goalscoring, but his assists, his all-round game and his leadership qualities. But when he is entering the last season of his contract, then for me it makes sense for Spurs to take £80m or £100m now rather than risk losing him for nothing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern are reported to have made a final offer for Kane worth €100 million (£86m/$110m) and are pushing for a quick response from the north London club. However, they are said to face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who may need to replace Kylian Mbappe this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? If Levy finally sanctions his long-awaited move away from Spurs, the prolific forward will be playing in the red of Bayern next season. If not, it's highly likely Kane will start Spurs' Premier League opener against Brentford on August 13.