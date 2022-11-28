Bayern CEO Kahn talks up Tottenham talisman Kane as he addresses transfer links

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has declined to quash rumours linking the club with a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Kahn describes Kane as 'very good player'

Tottenham captain out of contract in 2024

Bayern still need Lewandowski replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Germany goalkeeper Kahn chose to talk up the Spurs striker amid talk of a move to Bavaria, though he also suggested plenty of strikers are being assessed.

WHAT THEY SAID: “[Kane] is a very good player, but there are also other good players," he told Sky Germany.

“We deal with many players. It’s not okay to talk about players who are under contract with other clubs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool in June, Bayern could still do with an out-and-out centre-forward to replace Robert Lewandowski.

And with Kane out of contract in 2024, he could well come on the market next summer as Tottenham look to avoid losing him for nothing.

Kane is currently searching for a goal at the World Cup with England...

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The striker's focus is currently fully on World Cup glory with England, but his future will become the topic of hot debate as the summer nears.