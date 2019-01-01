‘Bayern call an easy decision for Hudson-Odoi’ – England hero Hurst backs Chelsea exit

An iconic figure from the Three Lions’ past believes a man currently pushing for a senior debut should be considering a summer switch to German giants

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been told that trading for should be an “easy decision”, with former striker Geoff Hurst of the opinion that a move makes sense.

A teenage talent currently on the books at Stamford Bridge has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence.

While still on the fringes of the Blues fold in January, Goal revealed that he was the subject of a £35 million ($46m) bid from the reigning champions.

Chelsea knocked back that interest and remain hopeful of retaining the services of a prized academy graduate, but no new contract has been agreed and the exit talk continues.

Hudson-Odoi is now looking to make a senior international debut, having been drafted into Gareth Southgate’s plans for the first time, and an iconic figure from England’s past believes following the likes of Jadon Sancho to could be the best call for a potential Three Lions star of the future.

Hat-trick hero from the 1966 World Cup final, Hurst told Grosvenor Sport: “In terms of Hudson-Odoi being linked with Bayern Munich, it makes sense and I’d look at it and think it’s an easy decision for him to make.

“If he’s playing for Bayern Munich and does well there, I think he’ll give himself a better chance of becoming a regular for England than if he stays with Chelsea.

“Chelsea aren’t developing English players, given the amount they have got and the number who leave on loan and don’t get opportunities.

“It would be a lesson learnt again for rich English clubs like Chelsea if a player like Callum rejected their contract offer and moved elsewhere.

“But first and foremost, I really hope he does well for England and fingers crossed he can start off his international career in the best possible way – with a win and a good performance.”

Hudson-Odoi could be involved in England’s opening qualifier against the on Friday.

He has been promoted from the U21 squad by Southgate, with a man who has guided the Three Lions to World Cup and Nations League semi-finals continuing to put his faith in youth.

Hurst added: “I’m not surprised to see Callum Hudson-Odoi in the England squad because it’s consistent with what Gareth Southgate has done in his time as England manager – put faith in younger players.

“He isn’t afraid to bring in young English players who haven’t got a great deal of experience playing regularly for their clubs in the first team, and Gareth has been pushed into that because of the nature of the .

“Too many English clubs are reluctant to play young players in the league on a regular basis. Chelsea are farming out lots of young talent and when teams do that it presents a problem for Gareth Southgate.

“I wasn’t selected for England until I was proving it week in week out with West Ham, but I thought I should have been given an opportunity earlier, so it’s nice to see guys like Hudson-Odoi get the chance to prove it at a young age.”