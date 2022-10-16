Bayern bulldoze Freiburg! Nagelsmann's side make up ground at top of Bundesliga after 5-0 rout

Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-0 victory over Freiburg to move to within four points of Union Berlin at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern enjoyed easy victory at Allianz Arena

Goals from Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Mane & Sabitzer

Nagelsmann's side back up to second

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Serge Gnabry, Maxim Choupo-Moting, Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane and Marcel Sabitzer secured a comfortable victory for the hosts. It is just Bayern's second league win in seven matches, and a much-needed boost in their defence of the Bundesliga title after last week's draw with Borussia Dortmund.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Bayern may be flying high in the Champions League - having already qualified from the so-called 'Group of Death' with two games to spare - they have struggled for form on the domestic stage. The dominant display against third-placed Freiburg represents a statement of intent from Julian Nagelsmann's side, who leapfrogged their opponents back into second in the table.

ALL EYES ON: On a night in which several players dazzled, the performance of Leroy Sane stood out in particular. After setting up Choupo-Moting for Bayern's second, Sane got in on the act himself, exchanging a quick one-two with the Cameroon international before rifling a powerful strike past Freiburg keeper Mark Flekken from outside the box.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW: Sunday's match was Choupo-Moting's first start for Bayern since April, when he got an assist in Bayern's 3-1 defeat away to Mainz.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? After making up ground in the league, Bayern are next in action in the DFP Pokal, when they travel to FC Augsburg on October 19. They are due to return to Bundesliga action away at Hoffenheim three days later.