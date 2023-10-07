'They are talking' - Agent of Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie confirms Liverpool interest ahead of January transfer window

Piero Hincape's agent has confirmed Liverpool were interested in signing his client in the summer and revealed discussions with clubs are ongoing.

WHAT HAPPENED? Before Liverpool decided to focus on their midfield rebuild, they were interested in bringing in at least one defender - one that was left-footed and could play on the left of a three as they tinkered with a formation that would unlock Trent Alexander-Arnold a tad more. Hincapie was going to be that man as his agent has confirmed, with Chelsea's Levi Colwill also heavily linked during the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Bolavip, agent Manuel Sierra said: "Liverpool were interested in him [Hincapeie], but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield. For January they are talking like other clubs, it will not be less than 50 million."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds have rebuilt their side gradually over the past couple of seasons. In 2022, Luis Diaz joined in January, Darwin Nunez in the summer with Cody Gakpo in the winter of 2023, therefore completing a small attacking rebuild. The summer of 2023 saw four midfielders arrive with stalwarts Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner all leaving, so it'd be of little surprise to see the club add defensive reinforcements over the next couple of windows.

WHAT NEXT FOR HINCAPIE? While his long-term future may be away from the BayArena, his short-term focus will be helping his current club maintain their strong start to the season as they host Cologne on Sunday.