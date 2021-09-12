Baxter disappointed with Kaizer Chiefs' defending: I don't know how we conceded it

The two-time PSL title winning coach seemed to be surprised with how Masandawana were able to get their goals

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter expressed his disappointment with the goals that his side conceded in their defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys tasted their first defeat of the season in the league when they lost 2-0 to Masandawana in a PSL encounter that was played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Baxter, 68, believes that they conceded the first goal at a time when they were playing well and he felt that was not reflective of the game.

"I have to say we started the game very well. I think the first 20 minutes we dominated the game completely and as you say during that 20 minutes you have to score," Baxter told SuperSport TV.

"Because we did have good chances. And then as a sort of cold shower came their goal. It was a very poor goal from our side. And it wasn't reflective of the game at all.

"I think we went on the backfoot for 15 minutes and we waited for Sundowns to try and put balls behind our back three and then I think the last 15 minutes we got the game back in the first half.

"So we go in 1-0 down but I think we've had the better share of the play."

Chiefs conceded twice after failing to deal with balls that were played in their area with Grant Kekana opening the scoring with a header from a free-kick, before Peter Shalulile sealed the win after turning home a cross from Neo Maema.

"We came out the second half, we changed the way we're going to press them and suddenly they can't get out and we've got them penned in," he added.

"And then after 70 minutes, we conceded a goal. I still don't know how we conceded it. It wasn't great play, it was just someone twisting and getting himself to the byline and crossed it and we didn't deal with it.

"And then you've got to start chasing your own tail. And we lose our rhythm. But still, we're not out the game and we miss a penalty."

Article continues below

Chiefs were awarded a late penalty after Rivaldo Coetzee was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box, but Lebogang Manyama failed to convert the resultant spot-kick.

Amakhosi will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Royal AM in a PSL match at FNB Stadium on September 18.