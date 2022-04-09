Battle of the Victors: Osimhen answers ‘agbaya’ Ikpeba

by Joel Omotto

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has fired back at former Super Eagles forward Victor Ikpeba, who criticised his performance during the World Cup play-off against Ghana last month.

Osimhem played the full 180 minutes across the two legs but did not make a meaningful impact as Nigeria went out on away goals, following a goalless draw in Kumasi and 1-1 stalemate in Abuja.

Following the performance, Ikpeba, who was working as a pundit, faulted the Napoli striker’s decision-making, saying: “He needs to understand when to play the ball and when to play bicycle kicks.”

That has not gone down well with Osimhen, who took to Twitter to respond, posting a Yoruba adage “Adie funfun ko mo ara relagba,” which means: "The white chicken does not realise its age,” appearing to aim a jibe at the ex-AS Monaco man’s advancing years.

Osimhen also posted the same message to his Instagram account where he further branded Ikpeba ‘agbaya’ (a pejorative term for an elderly person) and ‘isonu’ (worthless).

A number of fans have reacted to the post, with opinion divided on which of the two Victors is in the right.

“To be honest, Ikpeba just spoke my mind. I was in the stadium to see your goal, shouting your name all through not knowing your only ambition was to get a television goal and not the goal Nigerians needed. Bro, you really need to work on yourself, that's the bitter truth,” @best_tower answered back at Osimhen, appearing to agree with Ikpeba.

He added: “Be open to criticism bro, that's the spirit of sportsmanship. You can't always be right.”

@Ademuyiwaomowu2 also agrees with these sentiments.

“Calling a senior colleague agbaya simply because he criticised you? This is a guy that has been in your shoes before. A striker, a former Africa Footballer of the Year, Nations Cup winner, Olympic gold medalist, played in 94 and 98 World Cups. He doesn't hate you, but wants your game to improve,” he told Osimhen.

“What the pundit [Ikpeba] said is not too much if you are humble enough to understand his view. [He’s] a former African Footballer of the Year! Be humble enough to embrace criticism on your way to success. You are still a product in the making, never get carried away,” added @adeolarsilva.

For some, Ikpeba has no right to criticise the 23-year-old and should train his guns elsewhere.

“I would blame NFF more for not qualifying us than the players,” said @diyamosab1. “Had [Gernot] Rohr been retained, we would have beaten Ghana on both legs.”

“Was the pundit successful in his career? Missed a crucial penalty in an Afcon final in front of our home fans and he's there spewing nonsense,” replied @DesmondEhix, who seems not to have forgiven Ikpeba for missing a penalty in the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations final against Cameroon which Nigeria lost.

Was Ikpeba right to criticise Osimhen and was it okay for the Napoli striker to brand him a ‘white chicken’? Share your thoughts.