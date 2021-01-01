Bassira Toure: Mali striker joins Esther Sunday at ALG Spor

The Turkish champions have secured the services of the Malian star following her fine outing at Israeli outfit Maccabi Kiryat Gat

Turkish Kadinlar Ligi side ALG Spor have completed the signing of Bassira Toure from Israel's Maccabi Kiryat Gat, on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old had arrived in Turkey a few days ago, having parted ways with Maccabi Kiryat Gat, where she helped the team to a runners-up finish in the Israeli top-flight during the 2020 season.

Before her stint in Israel, Toure had impressed at Malian side AS Mande, where she scored 42 goals in 22 games before a stint with Spanish side Malaga, where she only played four times in 2019.



Following her signing, coach Asli Canan Sabirli will hope the Malian's arrival help their cause to retain their domestic league title.

Commenting on her transfer, Toure expressed joy over her switch to the Turkish giants and reveals eagerness to excel at ALG.



"I'm very happy to join the club and I'm enjoying a very good reception here," Toure told Goal.

"I did agree on a one-year deal with the club and looking forward to making huge success with the team during my stay in Turkey."

At international level, she starred at the 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where she scored twice before powering her side to their first-ever semi-final two years later in Ghana.

Article continues below

On her arrival, the Malian become the second African on the books of the Turkish champions for the new season, following the signing of Nigeria's Esther Sunday last September on a one-year deal.

ALG will begin their title defence in the Kadinlar Ligi on Sunday, at home against Dudulluspor, and Toure will hope to hit the ground running in Turkey.