Bassey: Rangers confirm Nigeria’s defender record move to Ajax

The Super Eagles star moves to the Eredivisie after making 65 appearances for the Light Blues

Scottish Premiership heavyweights Rangers have confirmed Nigeria international Calvin Bassey has joined Eredivisie side Ajax.

Although Rangers did not confirm the exact sum involved in the deal, they stated the 22-year-old has completed a record move and has everyone’s best wishes as he makes the switch.

"Rangers Football Club can today confirm Calvin Bassey has joined Ajax in a deal which is the largest in Rangers’ history," Rangers announced on Wednesday.

"Calvin leaves with best wishes from everyone at Rangers, and we thank him for his hard work and commitment over the past two seasons.

"The 22-year-old joined Rangers from Leicester City for a training compensation fee in the summer of 2020, making 65 appearances for the Light Blues."

Rangers further underscored Bassey’s contribution to them, especially last season.

"Bassey played his part in Rangers’ historic 55th league title victory, won the 2022 Scottish Cup, while also having a huge role in the incredible Uefa Europa League run to the final in Seville last season," the club’s statement continued.

"We wish Calvin all the best for his future career."

Ajax hope Bassey will capably fill the void left by Lisandro Martinez, who completed his move to Manchester United in a £55m deal earlier this week.

Before his move to Rangers, the Nigerian joined Leicester at the age of 15 and, after successful trials, he developed through the club’s youth ranks and had regular appearances for both the U18 and U23 sides.

He made his professional debut for the Scottish giants on August 9 against St Mirren as a substitute as they picked up a 3-0 victory in a league duel.

Bassey was eligible to play for Italy, England, or Nigeria at international level, but chose the Super Eagles over the European nations. He made his Nigeria debut during a Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ghana on March 25, 2022, a game that ended in a goalless draw.