Ajax and Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey is a poor passer and has to improve according to ex-midfielder Marciano Vink.

WHAT HAPPENED: On Tuesday, the Nigeria international played the entire match as the Dutch champions suffered their heaviest defeat in European competitions. Despite Ajax scoring first, Napoli came back stronger and emerged 6-1 winners at Johan Cruijff Arena.

Bassey partnered Jurrien Maduro at the back and had no answers to questions asked by the Naples-based team.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Calvin Bassey's predecessor, Lisandro Martinez [who joined Manchester United], was great at passing and reading the game," Vink said as quoted by Football Scotland.

"From the first moment I watched Bassey on his debut against Almere City, I was shocked at how bad his passing was. I believe that he is very strong and that he is powerful in the tackle, but at Ajax, something more is demanded, especially if you want to play the passing game.

"To blame everything on Bassey is a bit harsh, but I think he is typical of the scouting and purchasing from the club. When he gets the ball, there is no danger to an opponent. He has to improve quickly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The versatile defender has played 10 matches in all competitions for Ajax since joining the team from Rangers in the summer. He has played every minute in the last four matches, where his team has lost three and drawn one, conceding 11 goals in the process and scoring just four times.

After falling heavily to Napoli, Ajax are third in Group A of the Champions League with Napoli and Liverpool taking the first two positions. Rangers are at the bottom.

WHAT NEXT: Bassey and the Ajax team at large will have an opportunity to bounce back to winning ways on Saturday when they play Volendam in the Eredivisie.