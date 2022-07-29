Basketball legend Bird buys stake in NWSL's Gotham FC

After almost two decades starring in the WNBA, the star is ready to switch sports

Women's basketball legend Sue Bird has entered the world of football after buying a minority stake in NJ/NY Gotham FC. The NWSL team is currently in its second season as Gotham, having been known as Sky Blue FC prior to the 2021 season.

Bird, meanwhile, is preparing for life after basketball, having already announced that she will retire from the WNBA at the end of the current season after 19 years starring with the Seattle Storm - while she already holds a close connection to football through her relationship with USWNT idol Megan Rapinoe.

What did Gotham say about latest investor?

"NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird has become a minority investor in the franchise," the club explained in a statement published on its official website on Friday.

"She joins an ownership group that includes founding owners Tammy Murphy, Phil Murphy, and Steve Temares, as well as investors Karen Bryant, Kristin Bernert, Carli Lloyd, Ed Nalbandian, and Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s 35V.

"Bird has a proven track record of success across her career. Her resume includes a historic five Olympic Gold Medals, four WNBA championships, four FIBA World Cups, five EuroLeague Women championships, and two NCAA championships.

"She has been selected to thirteen WNBA All-Star teams, eight All-WNBA teams, and was recently voted into the W25 as one of the WNBA’s top 25 players of all-time. A 2002 alumnus of the University of Connecticut, Bird was drafted first overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2002 WNBA Draft. In June, Bird announced her upcoming retirement from her WNBA playing career at the conclusion of the 2022 season."

Bird's opinion on switching sports

The basketball legend added: “As the NWSL franchise in New York, investing in Gotham FC was an easy decision.

“The club has demonstrated sustained business growth and is established as a critical pillar in the community. There is a lot of talk about the power of investing in women’s sports. As an athlete in a position to invest, I’m excited to now lead by example.”

As well as an investor, the club says, Bird will act as an advisor and consultant and also work on club initiatives in the community.