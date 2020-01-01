Barkok scores as Borussia Monchengladbach hold 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt

The Moroccan scored his second German topflight goal of the 2021-21 campaign as the Eagles surrendered a two-goal lead against visiting Colts

Aymen Barkok got a goal and an assist as played to a thrilling 3-3 draw against on Tuesday.

Adi Hutter’s men came into Tuesday’s game hoping to return to winning ways following Friday’s 2-1 defeat , albeit, they could only settle for a draw in a game where they were reduced to ten men.

The visitors took the lead in the six-goal thriller through captain Lars Stindl after 14 minutes. As a result of Makoto Hasebe’s foul, Stindl curled in a mid-range free-kick past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Eight minutes later, the hosts levelled matters through Andre Silva who converted from the penalty mark after Stefan Lainer handled the ball inside the box.

While the celebration were still dying down, Silva put his team ahead two minutes later – firing past goalkeeper Yann Sommer after he was released by Barkok’s well-orchestrated pass from the midfield.

In a goal-laden first-half that produced four efforts, international Barkok gave his team a two-goal advantage with a cool finish following Silva’s assist.

32' It's roles reversed this time as @andrevsilva19 feeds @AymenBarkok , who dances around the Gladbach defence before slotting home. Brilliant goal! #SGEBMG #SGE | 3-1 pic.twitter.com/RYZFZ4aSbp — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) December 15, 2020

Eintracht Frankfurt held sway in the second-half until things fell apart in the 81st minute when Argentine star David Abraham was given his marching orders by referee Benjamin Cortus for a second caution.

In the 90th minute, former transfer target Barkok went from hero to villain having fouled substitute Breel Embolo in the goal area as Cortus awarded a penalty.

Stindl converted the ensuing kick before completing his treble during added time to help Marco Rose's team leave the Deutsche Bank Park with a point.

The Moroccan was replaced in the first minute of extra time by Danny da Costa, while Angola’s Jabez Makanda was not listed for action.

The visitors were without international Ramy Bensebaini while Guinea midfielder Ibrahima Traore came in as an 83rd-minute replacement for Oscar Wendt.

Thanks to this result, Borussia Monchengladbach are seventh in the German elite division log having accrued 18 points from 12 games, while Eintracht Frankfurt occupy the ninth position with points from nine matches.

Barkok will be hoping to add more to his goal tally for the 2020-21 campaign when his team travels to the WWK Arena for a date with 11th-placed .