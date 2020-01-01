Barkhuizen: South Africa prospect dazzles as Preston North End see off Wigan Athletic

The player of South African descent played a starring role as the Lilywhites grabbed maximum points at the DW Stadium

Tom Barkhuizen scored a goal and made an assist as secured a 2-1 away win against Athletic in Saturday's Championship encounter.

Barkhuizen got the visitors to a flying start at the DW Stadium with his seventh-minute opener which took his tally to eight league goals this season.

His effort separated both teams at half-time but three minutes after the restart, he assisted Daniel Johnson to double Preston North End's lead.

Cheyenne Dunkley's 57th-minute goal was not enough to inspire Wigan's comeback as the Lilywhites extended their unbeaten streak to five games.

Barkhuizen featured for the entire duration of the game while 's Sam Morsy was on parade for Wigan Athletic as 's Leon Balogun watched on as an unused substitute.

Three points ✅

Up to sixth ✅

Five unbeaten on the road ✅#COYW #pnefc pic.twitter.com/d8l7mLfprd — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) February 8, 2020

Preston North End climbed to sixth in the play-offs zone with 50 points after 31 games while Wigan are 22nd in the relegation zone with 29 points.