Barker: Why Kaizer Chiefs are more suitable for Nange

The 29-year-old midfielder arrived at Naturena in July and has already established himself as a regular starter

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker feels Kaizer Chiefs made a key signing with Phathutshedzo Nange and has backed the midfielder to ‘flourish’ at Amakhosi.

The former Black Leopards star joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch in July and he has immediately made himself a regular after starting in all their competitive games so far this season.

It is Nange’s fourth season playing Premier Soccer League football and Barker feels the player will fit in at Amakhosi better than he did in the Western Cape last season.

“I think Nange will have a great season at Chiefs. I think Chiefs are more suited for the way that he plays. I think he will flourish. The type of team that they have will suit him very well,” said Barker as per Far Post.

“For us, it wasn’t always easy for him to fit in. But having said that, he did score five goals in all competitions for us which was the highest in his career, so he hasn’t been easy to replace.

“We feel we are covered with the players we have but it’s never easy replacing five goals in a season from midfield. It will be a tough one.”

Initially, Nange was a transfer target of former Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt but Stuart Baxter came in and completed the deal of bringing the Limpopo-born player to Naturena.

The midfielder had played under Hunt at Bidvest Wits but could not join Amakhosi last season due to a Fifa transfer ban.

“The only reason we decided to use him somewhat sparingly, was because it was common knowledge that he would be joining Chiefs,” Barker said.

“It’s never easy when a player joins in that situation. It was common knowledge that he was only there for the season and would be moving on to Chiefs.

“And sometimes in our situation when you’re fighting for your life, you need a different type of player than a team that has more control of possession would need.”