Barcelona's Semedo taken off for Portugal with suspected ankle injury

A heavy challenge from Aleksandr Kolarov caused Semedo to be withdrawn for Man City's Joao Cancelo in Saturday's Euro qualifier

and face a nervous wait over the condition of Nelson Semedo after the full-back was withdrawn against with an apparent ankle injury.

Semedo, 25, was preferred to new signing Joao Cancelo in Saturday's European Championship qualifying match in Belgrade.

And the Selecao's opening match of the international break appeared to be going as planned as goals from William Carvalho and Goncalo Guedes put the visitors 2-0 ahead on the hour mark.

They were then dealt an injury blow thanks in no small part to Aleksandr Kolarov, formerly of and Manchester City.

Kolarov cut Semedo down with a heavy challenge on the right-back at the edge of Portugal's area while trying to win back the ball, which earned the current man a yellow card.

It quickly became apparent that the Portugal player would not be able to continue, and he was ferried off by stretcher and then medical cart in some discomfort.

Cancelo came into the action to replace Semedo, and was on the field just three minutes when Serbia pulled themselves back into the game.

Nikola Milenkovic headed home a corner from Dusan Tadic to cut the deficit to one once play resumed following Semedo's injury misfortune.

Cristiano Ronaldo would find the net to extend Portugal's advantage, though Aleksandar Mitrovic again brought Serbia back within striking distance.

Bernardo Silva put the game out of reach with a goal minutes later to secure the three points for the Selecao.

Now Portugal will have to see whether Semedo is fit enough to recover in time for Tuesday's trip to Lithuania, another key fixture in the battle to reach .

Barca too will hope any injury proves minor, with the Catalans' Liga defence in full flow and the start of the group phase also approaching.

The reigning champions return to the field against on September 14, and then have a quick turn around with a trip to to face the following Tuesday.

Barca then cap their three games in a week when they face Granada on September 21.