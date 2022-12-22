Barcelona youth sensation Lamine Yamal to get professional contract, train with first team

Barcelona are planning out the future for their latest teenage sensation, accelerating La Masia product Lamine Yamal through the ranks.

Yamal impressing for U19s

Xavi invited him to first team training

Will be handed long-term deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Yamal, a 15-year-old striker, has caught the eye through the Barca youth ranks, playing for Barca's Under-19 Juvenil A side. Academy coach Oscar Lopez, now in his fifth year as a Barcelona youth coach, has been immensely impressed with the youngster, according to Sport. And Xavi has trusted his counsel, calling the player up to first-team training this month, with a long-term plan to sign him on a professional deal when he turns 16.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca's latest crop of youth talent has been handed chances to impress under Xavi. Gavi and Pedri have become regular fixtures in the XI, while Ansu Fati, despite injury struggles, has proved himself in short bursts. Meanwhile, Alejandro Balde has carved out some appearances as Jordi Alba's heir-apparent at left-back.

Yamal appears to be further away from consistent minutes, but the club have worked him into their long-term plans. They will have to make a decision rather swiftly; major clubs around Europe have reportedly expressed interest in signing the youngster.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lopez praised Yamal's drive and growth: “[Yamal] is always asking questions and he has a very good predisposition to evolve. You have to treat him calmly and not rush things."

WHAT NEXT FOR YAMAL? The youngster projects to train with the Barcelona first team, with a view to spending a full preseason with the squad next summer.