Barcelona will win Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey this year, says former president Gaspart

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart believes the club can still win a treble of trophies despite their woeful start to the season.

The Catalan side sacked Ronald Koeman this week after their La Liga defeat against Rayo Vallecano, leaving them with four wins from 10 matches.

Barca are also in danger of crashing out of the Champions League group stage, having collected three points from as many matches.

What has been said?

Despite the turmoil at Camp Nou, Gaspart is confident the team can get back on track and win it all this year.

"Barcelona will win the Champions League, La Liga, because there is still a lot of championship left, and the Copa del Rey, because it has not yet started," Gaspart, who was the club's president from 2000 to 2003, said to El Confidencial.

"Although one can be wrong, without optimism one is very unhappy. I have seen more difficult things in football. I hope that in the future we will aspire to the maximum, but I have already told you that it is never easy to win the great titles.

"If we don't succeed, we will have to qualify to compete in them next year."

Is Xavi the right choice to succeed Koeman?

Barca great Xavi has emerged as the favourite candidate to take over as head coach following Koeman's departure.

The former midfielder has been in charge of Qatari side Al Sadd since 2019 and thrived in the role.

Gaspart is confident Xavi will succeed at Barca, too, pointing to Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique as examples to follow.

He said: "Taking the results into account, was it premature for Guardiola, who had only trained the B team, to coach Barca? And Luis Enrique? Why won't it work [with Xavi]?

"Everyone was of the opinion that they had no experience and then the results came back. I wish him all the luck in the world because his luck is that of all Barcelona fans. He has shown for many years that being a Barcelona manager was one of his ambitions."

