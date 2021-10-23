Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico Preview Show

El Clasico is at the forefront of the mind of every football fan this weekend, as Barcelona and Real Madrid gear up to renew their eternal rivalry.

To celebrate the occasion, the Goal Africa team have dedicated an entire preview show to Sunday’s Clasico—the biggest match of the football calendar.

Looking ahead to the fixture, the team discuss the state of play for both clubs after what has been a difficult period of transition for both.

Barcelona, of course, are gearing up for life after Lionel Messi, who departed for Paris Saint-Germain amidst somewhat acrimonious.

With Cristiano Ronaldo also having left Real Madrid behind, Sunday’s Clasico feels like the start of a whole new era for the fixture, the two clubs, and indeed, for Spanish football.

Transitions are never easy, and unsurprisingly, both clubs have struggled since the departure of their talisman.

Messi’s exit has left Barca without a primary attacking threat and—arguably—an identity, with the unpopular Ronald Koeman and dissatisfaction among the supporters not helping a new crop of players settle into life at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Ansu Fati marked his first start back after 10 months out with an injury with a fine goal against Valencia last Sunday, and his interplay with Memphis Depay will surely be critical if Barca are to realise their potential.

Elsewhere, Philippe Coutinho’s goal against Valencia, and Sergio Aguero’s debut for the Catalan giants could bode well for the future, although Barca’s burgeoning optimism will be shattered if Koeman’s side are defeated in Sunday’s showdown.

For Real Madrid, recent defeats by Sheriff Tiraspol and Espanyol were unacceptable, although optimism is returning following the midweek demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Carlo Ancelotti can call upon the legendary midfield of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos, which could prove the difference, although he too has questions to answer about the makeup of his defence.

Check out all of the analysis, the predictions and the debate from the Goal Africa team in our latest video discussion, and be sure to catch all of the live action—as well as build-up to the Clasico—on LaLiga TV across Africa.