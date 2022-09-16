Barcelona vs Elche: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Barcelona against Elche in the United States, United Kingdom and India

A fifth consecutive La Liga win is what should take Barcelona on top of the standings - at least temporarily - when Xavi's men host Elche at Camp Nou on Saturday. The odds are with the second-placed side rather than being against the team currently occupying the 19th spot.

Barcelona scored 15 goals and conceded just once amid their last four league wins, last of which a 4-0 win at Cadiz, but faced a 2-0 defeat at the hands of German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

However, a 100% per cent record is what separates the Catalan outfit from leaders Real Madrid, while Elche have scored just twice against the 13 they conceded after 4-1 defeat at the hands of Athletic Club last weekend.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Barcelona vs Elche date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Elche Date: September 17, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm BST / 7:15am ET / 7:45pm IST Venue: Spotify Camp Nou

How to watch Barcelona vs Elche on TV & live stream online

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) is showing the game in the U.S.

La Liga TV will showcase Barcelona vs Elche on TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 - 1 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA ESPN+ UK NA La Liga TV India Sports 18 - 1 SD & HD Voot Select

Barcelona squad & team news

A couple of games before a Champions League clash against Inter, Xavi has no major injury concerns and would opt to rotate his squad with Hector Bellerin, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres all tipped for a start.

That still leaves Franck Kessie and Eric Garcia fighting for a starting berth as Ansu Fati slowly but surely moves towards full fitness to be afforded a role from the bench.

With six La Liga goals but none against former side Bayern on Wednesday, Robert Lewandowski will form part of the Barca offense.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Bellerin, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; F Torres, Lewandowski, Dembele

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders Bellerin, Pique, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Depay, Raphinha

Elche team news and squad

Gerard Gumbau hurt his hamstring in the Athletic defeat and will not face his former side, while Gonzalo Verdu is ruled out with a groin problem.

Omar Mascarell is doubtful, meaning Fidel will fancy his chance of starting in the midfield, with Ezequiel Ponce making a case for himself with the goal against Athletic.

Elche possible XI: Badia; Lirola, Roco, Bigas, Mercau; Collado, Fidel; Quina, Ponce, Milla; Boye