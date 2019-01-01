Barcelona to host Real Madrid in first Clasico of the season on December 18

and will meet at Camp Nou for the first El Clasico of the 2019-20 season on December 18, it has been confirmed on Wednesday.

The two sides were originally scheduled to face off on October 26, but the showdown was postponed by the Spanish football federation due to security fears.

Mass protests have been taking place across Catalunya in protest following the decision by Spanish authorities to jail nine high profile members of the Catalan independence movement.

These demonstrations raised concerns over safety ahead of Madrid's arrival at Camp Nou last month, with the RFEF ultimately deciding to move the fixture to a later date.

La Liga have confirmed that the clash will now take place on December 18, with the action set to kick off at 8:00pm CET.

More to follow.