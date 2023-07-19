Barcelona seal shock €8m Oriol Romeu transfer as former Southampton midfielder & Chelsea flop returns to Camp Nou for second spell

- Romeu returns to Barca
- Played for club between 2004 and 2011
- Moves from Girona
WHAT HAPPENED? Barca have confirmed that they have signed Romeu for €8m, with the midfielder signing a three-year deal. Romeu departed the Catalan club for Chelsea in 2011 but struggled somewhat and has since played for Southampton and Girona before returning to Camp Nou.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have been aiming to replace Sergio Busquets this summer after the legendary midfielder departed on a free transfer. It remains to be seen if Romeu is given the minutes required to replace the defensive midfielder but he is a budget option for the club. This summer, Xavi's side have also signed Ilkay Gundogan, Vitor Roque, and Inigo Martinez.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty Images
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Barcelona play Juventus in a pre-season friendly this weekend, and Romeu will hope to be involved.