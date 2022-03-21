Barcelona's Aubameyang makes El Clasico history with brace in Real Madrid thrashing

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has become the first player to score in five successive games against Real Madrid in the 21st century after notching a brace in Sunday's El Clasico.

The Gabon captain steered Xavi's men to a shocking 4-0 victory over La Liga leaders with his contribution of two goals and an assist.

Aubameyang broke the deadlock for the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu with his 29th-minute effort, off Ousmane Dembele's assist.

The 2015 African Footballer of the Year of the Year later turned up with an assist for Ferran Torres to make it 3-0 for Barcelona in the 47th minute, followed by his second goal of the night that sealed the maximum points in the 51st minute.

He was in action for 71 minutes before he was replaced by Memphis Depay.

With his contribution on Sunday, Aubameyang is the first player to be directly involved in three goals in his first El Clasico appearance in all competitions in the 21st century.

Article continues below

The 32-year-old who moved to Camp Nou on a free transfer from Arsenal in January, has now scored seven goals in seven league games for the Blaugrana while his overall tally across all competitions is nine goals in 11 appearances.

The triumph leaves Barcelona unmoved in the Spanish top-flight table as they occupy the third spot with 54 points after 28 matches, three points behind second-placed Sevilla and 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

After the international break, Aubameyang and his Barcelona teammates will aim to extend their 13-game unbeaten La Liga run when they host Sevilla for their next fixture on April 3. Their last defeat was a 1-0 loss to Real Betis on December 4.