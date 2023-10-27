Barcelona receive HUGE injury boost as five players return to training ahead of El Clasico

Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Raphinha and Jules Kounde were involved in training for Barcelona, less than 24 hours before El Clasico

Barca could see the return of five big names

Pedri, Lewandowski most likely to be fit

Manager refused to guarantee places in matchday squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Barca have been hit with an injury crisis of late, losing key players at various positions over the course of the last month. But it appears that some of them could be back for the biggest contest of the year, with five big names seen in training on Friday afternoon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski and Pedri are believed to be closest to a return. The Polishg stroker injured his ankle against Porto in the Champions League, and has been backed by his manager for some minutes against Los Blancos. Pedri, meanwhile, has been suffering from a longer-term ailment, but made it known that he wanted to be an option for the derby on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Barca manager Xavi offered little on whether his injured players could return for the contest: "Everyone wants to be there, we'll see tomorrow. The feeling is very good. The list will be tomorrow. We'll see how they felt. That everyone is available is fantastic."

WHAT NEXT? Barca and Madrid will square off on Saturday afternoon. The Blaugrana will release lineup and teamsheet information before then, with the manager revealing little as to the match fitness of his big names.