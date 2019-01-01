Barcelona open to future move for USWNT star Rapinoe

The 34-year-old sparked interest in Spain this week when she said that the Blaugrana were the number one club in her heart

board member Maria Teixidor has said that the club is open to a move for American star Megan Rapinoe, who earlier in the week said that Barca were "number one in my heart."

Rapinoe, who won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at this summer's World Cup, said in an interview with beIN Sports that she was open to the possibility of finishing her career abroad.

"I am open to all offers, of course," the 34-year-old said. "The idea of playing abroad is very attractive. I love to travel. I played in for a year, and I loved it, maybe at the end of my career, I will play in ."

The USWNT star played for French powerhouse Lyon in 2013 and 2014 before returning back to the U.S. to play for current side Reign FC of the NWSL.

Discussing a potential move abroad, Rapinoe said that Barcelona particularly appealed to her because of their style of play.

"How Barcelona plays is beautiful and inspiring; it's a joy to see them. Also, Atletico plays with such intensity that is always so much fun, and obviously, has great players, but Barcelona is number one in my heart," Rapinoe said.

In response to Rapinoe's interest Teixidor, who handles women's football at Barca, told Goal that her side are open to landing Rapinoe, but must be cautious about their spending due to the transfer market being less of a factor in the women's game than the men's.

"We will see in the future what deals we make because designing a team is something complex," Teixidor said. "I think we will be ready to buy these kinds of players but I don't think we are in a similar moment to male football yet, in which the market is very important."

Teixidor also said that she was impressed by Rapinoe's activism, predicting that the USWNT star could one day enter politics after her playing career is finished.

"After watching her speech in New York after winning the World Cup we must say she is a great spokeswoman," Teixidor said.

"I almost see her having a political or an activist career in the future, and I think it is good that women who have the chance can speak of the reality that still today it is hard to bring their claims to the highest level.

"People with such integrity and awareness in this fight are so important for so many people and those who assume that leadership position deserve all the respect."