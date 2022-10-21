‘Who wouldn’t want to try Barcelona?’ - Wolves star Neves reacts to transfer talk

Ruben Neves has responded to reports claiming that he is a transfer target for La Liga heavyweights by saying: “Who wouldn’t want to try Barcelona?”

Portuguese starring in the Premier League

Regularly figures in gossip columns

Blaugrana said to form part of his fan club

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international midfielder is currently tied to Premier League outfit Wolves and continues to catch the eye in English football. It has been suggested for some time now that the 25-year-old is a player registering on recruitment radars at Camp Nou, with Neves happy to add to such rumours even if he is paying little attention to them.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neves has told Canal 11 of the speculation that he finds himself at the centre of: “Who wouldn’t want to try Barcelona? I think it’s a common question for all players. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. Of course, it’s always a privilege for me to be associated with clubs of this calibre.

“I'm going to do my job here [at Wolves] and I'm sure I have people working with me. I trust these people a lot for these situations. I have to focus as much as I can on Wolves. Making a good time here, things will come naturally.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neves moved to Molineux from Porto in 2017 and has taken in 223 appearances for Wolves, helping them to secure promotion out of the Championship and cement a standing among the Premier League elite.

IN A PHOTOS:

Neves seems to be calling out for a future move...

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR NEVES? Wolves - who are finding the going tough this season as they sit 18th in the table with no permanent manager in place - have Neves tied to a contract through to 2024.