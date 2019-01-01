Barcelona's Matchday documentary: What is it, when will it be released & all you need to know

The new fly-on-the-wall series will cover the Catalan giants across eight games during the 2018-19 season, focusing on the highs – and lows

are the latest club to be the subject of a behind-the-scenes documentary, with the likes of and all recently offering in-depth, personal looks into the inner-workings of their club to television.

It is no surprise that the Liga giants are at the centre of another series, having claimed their 26th title in April and the club still retaining its status as one of the most successful clubs in Europe.

But what is Barcelona's new documentary, what is it about and when is it released? Goal takes a look.

What is Matchday?

Matchday is an upcoming fly-on-the wall documentary series based on Barcelona and eight key games the team played during the 2018-19 season.

Narrated by American actor John Malkovich, Matchday is set to offer fans a personal glimpse into the lives of several Barcelona players across the duration of a season – a campaign in which Lionel Messi was handed the captain's armband permanently for the first time.

"When they ask you you about the Barca objectives, what the goals for the year are... it's always the same. We must win, always," manager Ernesto Valverde can be heard saying in the trailer.

Much like Amazon's Manchester City: All or Nothing series, Matchday will offer viewers exclusive footage of the Liga champions both on and off the pitch. TV cameras filmed the lives of stars such as Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique not just at the stadium, but their personal lives as well.

Eight 45-minute episodes will revolve around eight crucial games during the 18-19 campaign, including season-highs where Barcelona defeated twice, including the 5-1 hammering at Camp Nou and the 3-0 victory at Santiago Bernabeu.

The topic of El Clasico will be covered in-depth, with footage showing how the various players prepare for the match both mentally and physically.

The season's low points will also be portrayed, however – with one episode focusing on the devastating disappointment of the second-leg semi-final defeat at Anfield in which the Spanish giants were defeated 4-0 by the eventual European champions.

Away from the pitch, cameras were also granted access to the personal lives of several Barcelona players and their everyday activities away from the pitch. One such episode will focus on the likes of Messi and Jordi Alba enjoying a barbecue at Luis Suarez's house, along with Pique enjoying time off with his family.

You can view the trailer below.

When will Matchday be released?

Matchday is set to be released in November, though no official date has been announced.

How can I watch Matchday?

Matchday will be able to watch exclusively on Rakuten TV in Europe.

Details on how to watch the documentary in non-European countries are still to be confirmed.