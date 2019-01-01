Barcelona join Real Madrid in 500 Champions League goal club as Suarez ends European drought

The Uruguayan's first-half goal against Liverpool ended a barren run and made some history for his team in the process

Luis Suarez's first-half strike against on Wednesday meant have now reached 500 goals in the .

Suarez latched onto a cross from Jordi Alba to give Barca the lead in the first leg of the semi-final tie at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are now only the second team in Champions League history to reach the 500-goal milestone, behind their rivals .

The Blaugrana do have a way to go if they want to catch Los Blancos, who have scored 551 times in the Champions League.

Madrid have won more Champions League titles than any other team with seven, including the last three competitions.

Barca, on the other hand, have won the Champions League four times, but will have the opportunity to move closer to Madrid this season after the latter were knocked out of this year's competition by at the last-16 stage.

For Suarez, it was surprisingly his first Champions League goal of the season. The Uruguayan took nine games and 36 shots to finally get on the board in Europe in 2018-19.

36 - Luis Suárez has scored his first Champions League goal of the season, with his 36th shot of the campaign. Haunt. #FCBLIV pic.twitter.com/bXadJVtEy0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 1, 2019

Suarez is continuing to find the back of the net with regularity in other competitions, however, having scored 21 times in this season and adding three tallies in the .

The Uruguayan's last goal in the Champions League, ironically, came against the same goalkeeper against whom he scored on Wednesday night.

He found the back of the net against in last season's quarter-final first leg, with Alisson, now Liverpool's shotstopper, conceding the goal on that occasion.