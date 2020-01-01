'Barcelona is waiting for me!' - Pirlo jokes about Catalan role as he denies talk of Juventus job

The Italian legend has opened up on his future plans as he looks to complete his transition from playing into coaching

Andrea Pirlo has denied he is going to take up a role as ' new under-23 boss, while joking he has a job at waiting for him.

Pirlo brought the curtain down on an illustrious playing career spanning 22 years in 2017, after a spell in with .

The talented playmaker enjoyed successful spells at , and Juventus, winning 16 major trophies in total, including six titles and two crowns.

He also amassed 116 caps for , and played a key role during their run to World Cup glory in back in 2006.

Earlier this year, Pirlo announced his intention to undertake a new challenge in coaching this summer, insisting he has the "personality" to "pass on" his own unique ideas and footballing philosophy.

With the 2019-20 campaign currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pirlo took some time out to discuss his future with former team-mate Fabio Cannavaro via Instagram live.

When asked by the Ballon d'Or winning defender if he is set to become Juve's new U23 boss, the 40-year-old responded: "No. Look, I have a lot of requests.

"Seriously, I have staff ready because maybe they call me from abroad before."

Pirlo went on to suggest that a position at Barcelona is available to him, but he had his tongue firmly planted his cheek before confirming he has received a number of offers to return to football.

"Barcelona is waiting for me," he added. "No, you do not want to make mistakes with the first choice, I have had some offers."

The majority of Pirlo's Scudetto triumphs came while he was on Juve's books, and they are on course to win the trophy for an unprecedented ninth successive year this time around.

The Bianconeri hold a one-point lead over second-placed after 26 fixtures, and managed to move nine clear of third-placed Inter after beating Antonio Conte's men 2-0 at an empty Allianz Stadium on March 8.

A number of matches in domestic and European competitions were played behind closed doors before the Covid-19 crisis worsened, but it is not yet known for certain when it will be safe for the season to resume.

Italy's Football Federation Gabriele Gravina has expressed his hopes that Serie A can return at the start of May, telling Radio Marte: "For as long as I'm able to, I won't lose hope of resuming the campaign.

"I'll do anything to make that happen. I find giving up very difficult."