'I'm very calm' - Frenkie de Jong still unmoved by Man Utd interest, Barcelona fan heckles & transfer speculation

Frenkie de Jong insists he is happy at Barcelona despite more talk of a move to Manchester United, following last summer's saga.

De Jong quizzed on Barca future

But insists he's happy at club

Continues to be linked to Man Utd

WHAT HAPPENED? In the transfer saga that seemingly refuses to sleep, De Jong has once again been probed on his future at Barcelona. After a move to Manchester United failed to materialise last summer due to deferred wages and De Jong's unwillingness to leave them behind for England, speculation merely continues to grow ahead of the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Dutchman was quizzed on his future once again by RAC1, quoted by Fabrizio Romano, to which he responded: "I’m very calm here, very happy at Barca."

He added, doubling down on his position at Camp Nou: "I want to stay at Barcelona for many more years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite him saying various times that he is happy at Barcelona, De Jong continues to be linked with United, who are expected to pursue a midfield signing this summer. The Red Devils pushed hard for the 25-year-old ahead of this season, but were ultimately unsuccessful with De Jong unsure and United not being willing to pay the reported £17 million he is owed in deferred wages on top of a transfer fee.

Barcelona fans have been split on De Jong's decision to stay put with their club in a continually precarious financial position in recent times. He was confronted by a group of supporters who demanded he lowered his salary last summer, but he has since managed to work his way back into the fold and impressed in Xavi's midfield.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE JONG? The Dutchman got a taste of what it was like to play inside a packed out Old Trafford as United knocked Barcelona out of the Europa League. And while he insists he's happy at the Catalan club, he will most likely be the subject of another saga this summer, with United looking to strengthen and Barcelona needing funds.