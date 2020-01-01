Barcelona face Athletic Club and Real Madrid paired with Sociedad in Copa del Rey

Quique Setien's men will travel to Bilbao while Los Blancos have been handed a home tie in the Copa del Rey

and avoided each other in the draw for the quarter-finals on Friday.

Quique Setien's men, who beat 5-0 in Thursday's round of 16 tie, were pitted against in the last eight, with the game taking place at San Mames next week.

Former Athletic defender Andoni Goikoetxea, the club's representative at the draw, feels their home advantage could be key.

He said: "I like the draw. I wanted it to be at San Mames. It's a very difficult draw, we'll see what happens but it'll be a party.

“It's going to be a unique game, Athletic always go crazy in the Copa del Rey and always have aspirations to reach the Copa final but you have to beat all the great teams to get there. Athletic can beat anyone at San Mames. It is a magical place and anything can happen."

Madrid will also fancy their chances at home to , though director Emilio Butragueno warned they will have to be prepared.

"As always, it will be a difficult opponent. We play at home and we have to use that to our advantage, but in front of us we will have a team that is conducting a magnificent campaign," he told reporters.

"They have very direct, creative players. We have to take advantage of the positive dynamics and favourable results of recent weeks.

"The fans are very important in these matches. You have to keep in mind that it is only one game, the semi-finalist is decided in 90 minutes. I am convinced that they will respond and help us."

Meanwhile , who are defending the title this year after beating Barcelona 2-1 in the 2018-19 final, go to Granada and giant-killers Mirandes, the only team from outside remaining, were rewarded for their defeat of with a home tie against .

The matches will be played across February 4, 5 and 6 and will be settled in just one game as opposed to two legs due to changes in the competition this season.