Barcelona distanced from Griezmann as club president admits to no transfer talks

Josep Maria Bartomeu claims those at Camp Nou have held no discussions regarding a possible summer swoop for the Atletico Madrid striker

have held no talks with Antoine Griezmann regarding a move to Camp Nou, claims club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, with there “nothing to announce” when it comes to the striker.

A switch to Catalunya was expected to be made by the French forward this summer.

He came close to treading that path in 2018, only to take the decision to remain in Madrid after helping to World Cup glory.

A change of heart has been made since making that call, with Griezmann now eager to take on a new challenge.

Atletico will not block his path and had expected him to link up with the reigning La Liga champions.

No effort has been made, though, by Barca to put a deal in place, with Bartomeu reiterating that there is no substance to the transfer talk at this stage.

He told RAC1: “There's nothing to announce.

“We've always said the same. We haven't spoken to him. There's nothing to it.

“We'll see how the market changes in the next few days and weeks.”

Bartomeu has stopped short of ruling out a move to land Griezmann in the immediate future.

Barcelona are, however, prepared to bide their time in the summer market.

They are being linked with a number of players, while high-profile departures are also being mooted.

Time is on their side, though, and Bartomeu will not rush the process.

He is expecting to oversee comings and goings before the next deadline passes, but careful consideration is going to be given to all decisions.

“We have all of June, July and August,” added Bartomeu.

“We're talking and planning a strategy, also keeping Barca B in mind, as there are certain players who could be promoted to the first team.

“There will be some new arrivals and some departures.”

Nelson Semedo will not be among those heading out of Camp Nou over the coming weeks.

The international defender has been linked with a move elsewhere, but Bartomeu says Barcelona see the 25-year-old as an important part of their future plans.