Barcelona deny Dembele talks with Man Utd and expect World Cup winner to stay

Ramon Planes, technical director of the Liga giants, has sought to bring an end to speculation suggesting that a French winger could head to England

have not held any discussions with regarding Ousmane Dembele and expect the World Cup winner to remain at Camp Nou, claims Ramon Planes.

The Red Devils are said to have turned their attention towards the international as the summer transfer deadline approaches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spent much of the window pursuing a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

No progress has been made there, though, forcing the Premier League heavyweights to consider alternative options.

Dembele, given his injury struggles and lack of impact at Barca, was considered to be an achievable target for United.

Reports have suggested that the 24-year-old would be open to making a move to Old Trafford, but Planes insists no such deal is on the cards.

Barca’s technical director told reporters when quizzed on the latest round of rumours: “First of all, no negotiations with Man United at the moment, completely deny that.

“He's a player we count on, we know his potential. We hope this year the team sees the best of him.”

While seeking to bring an end to the speculation surrounding one possible outgoing, there is still plenty of talk of Barca bolstering their ranks before the next deadline passes.

star Memphis Depay has been heavily linked with a switch to Catalunya, and Planes admits every effort will be made to give Ronald Koeman the players he wants and needs.

He added, with the Blaugrana having opened their 2020-21 campaign with back-to-back victories in : “We have a good squad, who have competed very well.

“There are always teams to reinforce. We are working with the coach. Daily communication.

“On an attacking level there is great potential and, defensively, it is true that it is weaker.

“We will work until the last day to bring the best and, if someone comes, who can be good. We will not sign for the sake of signing someone. Soon there will be another market.”

Barca do have gaps to fill within their squad, with prolific frontman Luis Suarez having been allowed to leave for domestic rivals while Portuguese full-back Nelson Semedo has been sold to .