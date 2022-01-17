Barcelona defender Umtiti to undergo foot operation just days after signing new four-and-a-half-year contract

Barcelona have confirmed that Samuel Umtiti is set to undergo a foot operation, just days after tying the centre-back to a new four-and-a-half-year contract.

Umtiti has only played once for Barca across all competitions this season, having so far failed to force his way into Xavi's plans after falling out of favour under his predecessor Ronald Koeman.

Despite his bit-part role in the squad, Umtiti agreed to extend his contract until 2026 and take a pay cut last week, but has now suffered a fresh blow in his bid to reignite his career.

What's been said?

Barca have released a statement confirming that Umtiti will go under the knife after suffering a metatarsal injury in training.

"The first-team player Samuel Umtiti took a blow to his right foot in training on Monday and has fractured his fifth metatarsal bone," the statement reads.

"The player will undergo surgery on Tuesday with Doctor Antoni Dalmau and with the club's medical services supervising. Another press release will be issued when the surgery has taken place."

How long could Umtiti be out for?

Barca will be expected to give a firm timeframe on Umtiti's recovery after his operation, but the 28-year-old will likely be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to the serious nature of his foot injury.

Xavi will certainly be without Umtiti for the Blaugrana's final two games before the international break, with a Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie against Athletic Club up next on Thursday before a clash with Alaves in La Liga three days later.

Umtiti's Barca record

Umtiti has now missed over 500 days due to a combination of illness and injury since joining Barca from Lyon back in 2016.

The France international has still managed to appear in 133 games for the club across all competitions, though, while also getting his hands on two La Liga titles and three Copa del Rey crowns.

