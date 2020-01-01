Barcelona confirm one positive Covid-19 test but Champions League clash not in doubt

An unnamed Blaugrana player has been forced into quarantine after being diagnosed with coronavirus

have confirmed one positive Covid-19 test, but their upcoming clash with is not in doubt.

Barca have revealed that an unnamed member of the squad has contracted coronavirus, but the player in question was not included in Quique Setien's final shortlist for Friday's quarter-final tie against Bayern.

The club have released a statement via their official website, which reads: "Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the pre-season today, one of them has tested positive for Covid-19.

More teams

"The player has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home. The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health authorities.

"All persons who have been in contact with the player have been tracked to perform the corresponding PCR tests.

"The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League."

The statement also linked to a page confirming the nine players that had returned to pre-season training, including Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena, Rafinha, Juan Miranda and Oriol Busquets.

Setien will still take his original 22-man squad to Lisbon on Thursday as the Champions League reaches its conclusion in a revised straight knockout format in .

All players within that group are still being subjected to regular testing, and as it stands, the fixture against Bayern will go ahead as scheduled.

This latest news comes just two days after a coronavirus scare in 's camp ahead of their last-eight meeting with .

Atletico confirmed that two members of their Champions League squad had been forced to self-isolate at home after testing positive for Covid-19, raising fears over the potential postponement of their tie against the German outfit.

However, Atletico announced changes to their preparations to ensure the safety of players and staff in the following club statement: "The corresponding action protocol foreseen for these cases has been activated, which requires new PCR tests to be carried out on the first team and members of the travelling party to Lisbon and the closest contacts of the positive cases.

Article continues below

"These tests will result in changes to training schedules, and in the structure and development of travel and accommodation in the Portuguese capital.

"The club will coordinate the new schedules with UEFA and as soon as there is a new plan, it will be made public."

Barca and Atletico could meet in the Champions League final, with the former set to face or in the last four if they beat Bayern, and the latter in line to tackle or should they overcome Leipzig.