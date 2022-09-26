Barcelona confirm Araujo will undergo surgery, could miss World Cup

Ronald Araujo will have surgery next week after suffering a thigh injury and could miss the 2022 World Cup with Uruguay.

Araujo injured on international duty

Will undergo surgery on Wednesday

Could miss World Cup 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona defender sustaining a thigh injury while on international duty in a friendly with Iran. The Catalan giants have confirmed the centre-back will require surgery which means he is a doubt for the World Cup that is due to start on November 20. Uruguay have been drawn in Group H along with Portugal, Ghana, and South Korea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Araujo's injury is a big blow to Barcelona as the defender has become a key figure in the heart of the Catalans' backline. The international break has been costly for Xavi's side with Jules Kounde, Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong all returning early from their national teams after suffering injury problems.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on Wednesday for the adductor longus tendon avulsion he has in his right thigh," read a club statement. "The operation will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff, in Turku, Finland."

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side return to La Liga action after the international break with a trip to Real Mallorca.