'I don't play for Barcelona yet' - Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque gives Arsenal & Man Utd transfer hope with statement on his future

Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque has offered transfer hope to Arsenal and Manchester United by pointing out that he does not “play for Barcelona yet”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old forward, who has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in his homeland, is expected to complete an imminent move to Europe after catching the eye at Athletico Paranense. He could cost any of his many suitors around £53 million ($65m), due to having a release clause in his contract, and La Liga giants Barca are said to be leading the race for his signature.

WHAT THEY SAID: No deal has been done as yet, though, and Roque insists he does not favour one particular landing spot if a big-money transfer is to be put in place. He has told AS: “I try to focus more on the present than on the future, because today is more important than tomorrow. My destiny is in the hands of God, so I continue working with humility. My future will be a result of today's work. I try not to focus on what happens off the pitch. I don't have a preferred club, so I let it be. I think that the present with the Paranaense is more important right now for me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Premier League giants Arsenal and United are said to have been monitoring Roque, along with Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain. There may still be time for them to put an agreement in place, with the teenager saying when asked about the possibility of linking up with fellow countryman Raphinha at Camp Nou: “I don't know, because I don't play for Barcelona yet.”

WHAT NEXT? Roque has been included in the senior Brazil squad by interim coach Ramon Menezes for a friendly date with Morocco on Saturday, with the youngster competing with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Antony for game time in attacking berths.