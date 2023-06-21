Barcelona bound! Ilkay Gundogan signs initial two-year deal with Xavi's side on free transfer from Man City

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has agreed to join Xavi's La Liga champions Barcelona after his exit from the Etihad.

Gundogan signs Barcelona deal

Will move on free transfer

Pens initial two-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona look set to win the race for treble-winner Gundogan, who is due to leave City when his contract expires. The Germany international has agreed a two-year deal with the option of one more with the Catalan giants, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Barcelona are confident the club will be able to register Gundogan despite their ongoing financial issues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gundogan arrives after captaining Manchester City to the Treble last season. The veteran will offer experience and depth to Xavi's midfield which will be without Sergio Busquets next year following his decision to leave as a free agent.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The midfielder's departure will be a blow for Manchester City. Guardiola had made it clear he wanted Gundogan to stay but also said he would be an "extraordinary signing" for his former club. City are already negotiating to add to their midfield this summer, agreeing a deal with Chelsea for Mateo Kovacic.

WHAT'S NEXT? Barcelona fans will be hoping to get their first glimpse of Gundogan in action in pre-season. The Catalans are heading to the United States in July for friendlies with Juventus, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus.