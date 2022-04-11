Barcelona are not dependent on Pedri, insists Xavi

Xavi has insisted that Barcelona are not dependent on Pedri, despite admitting that the midfielder is "an extraordinary player".

Pedri produced a stellar display to help Barca earn a 3-2 win at Levante in their latest La Liga outing, which he capped by scoring his third goal of the season.

The 19-year-old missed the first half of the season due to a hamstring injury, but the Blaugrana have recorded nine wins and one draw since his return in January.

What's been said?

Xavi was delighted by Pedri's performance against Levante and acknowledges that he can be the difference-maker in games, but has rejected the notion that he is carrying Barca in the same way that Lionel Messi did before his departure last summer.

"I wouldn't say that," he told reporters. "Look, he's an extraordinary player. Don't skimp on the praise for him. He's a player that excites me and one that can make a difference.

"He's scored a great goal [against Levante], but I don't think there is [a dependence on him].

"Frenkie [de Jong] and Nico [Gonzalez] made the effort as well. That's what we all have to do.

"You can't always play beautiful football."