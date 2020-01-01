Barcelona are not 'at the level' to win the Champions League, claims Dynamo Kiev coach Lucescu

The Romanian spoke to the media on the eve of his team's showdown with the Catalans at Camp Nou

head coach Mircea Lucescu does not believe are at the level to win the .

Group G leaders and giants Barcelona will host Ukrainian visitors Dynamo at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barca equalled their worst tally of La Liga points after six games since the Spanish competition reverted to three points for a win – Ronald Koeman's side drew 1-1 with Deportivo on Saturday, meaning they have just eight points so far in the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

That is the same total as Barca managed at the start of the 2002-03 campaign when another Dutchman, Louis van Gaal, was in charge.

Barca were also humiliated 8-2 by in last season's Champions League quarter-final and, speaking on the eve of the match, Lucescu told reporters: "After the game against Bayern Munich it was understandable that Barcelona were looking to make changes.

"They have a squad with very talented players, but they need time to learn the mechanisms.

"I don't think Barcelona are at the level to win the Champions League at the moment. Bayern Munich, or have more options.

"In any case, they have a footballer in Lionel Messi, who can be very important. A new coach needs a minimum of six months and in spring they will be another team. Barcelona are a team that are better off playing the Champions League than La Liga, because in the domestic competition the rest of the rivals know them very well."

Lucescu's Dynamo have one point from two games to be third in Group G, five points adrift of unbeaten leaders Barca.

Barca are undefeated in their previous 22 games in the group stage of the Champions League, while they could win five group outings in a row for the first time since October 2017.

Lionel Messi has scored 20 goals in his last 24 appearances for Barca in the Champions League, while he last netted in his first three games of a single campaign in the competition back in 2018-19.

Dynamo are winless in their past 14 games against Spanish opponents in European competition, with their last victory coming back in March 1999 in the European Cup quarter-final second leg against .