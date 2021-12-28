Barcelona announce €55m Ferran Torres transfer from Manchester City

Barcelona have announced the €55 million (£46m/$62m) transfer of Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Torres passed a medical at Camp Nou on Monday before committing to a five-year contract with the Liga giants,

The 21-year-old's move will be made official when the winter transfer window opens on January 1 and he will be unveiled as a Barca player at a presentation at Camp Nou on January 3.

What's been said?

"FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres," read Barca's statement.

"The player has signed a contract for the next five seasons, until 30 June 2027, and his buyout clause has been set at 1,000 million euros."

In a statement confirming Torres' departure, City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City.

“Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100%, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies.

“Injury unfortunately prevented him from playing more games this season, but Ferran is a player we have all enjoyed working with and we wish him all the best at Barcelona and for the rest of his career.”

Ferran Torres is ours until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 28, 2021

Torres' record at City

City initially forked out £21m ($28m) to sign Torres from Valencia in August 2020 and he went on to feature in 43 games across all competitions for the club.

The Spain international scored 16 goals while also recording four assists, picking up Premier League and Carabao Cup winners' medals along the way.

What will Torres bring to Barca?

Barca were forced to let a number of key players leave in the summer amid their financial crisis, including seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero were brought in on free transfers to fill the pairs' boots, but the former has struggled for form and the latter was forced to retire earlier this month due to a heart condition.

Article continues below

Barcelona's first 𝗕𝗜𝗚 signing of the Xavi era ☑️ pic.twitter.com/kFsI7aQPlR — GOAL (@goal) December 28, 2021

Head coach Xavi has made no secret of his desire to add greater quality to his attacking ranks, and Torres certainly fits the bill after an impressive start to his career.

The outgoing City star proved he can deliver the goods in La Liga during his three-year spell at Valencia and supporters will hope he can inspire the club to a top-four finish in the second half of the campaign.

Further reading