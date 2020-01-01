Barcelona announce contract renewals for Ter Stegen, De Jong, Lenglet and Pique

The Blaugrana have confirmed a flurry of new deals in what could be one of Josep Bartomeu's final acts as the club's president

have confirmed that Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet have all signed contract extensions with the club.

The Blaugrana announced the deals immediately after their 2020-21 opener on Tuesday, with Ronald Koeman's men cruising to a 5-1 win over Ferencvaros.

Pique was sent off in the second half against the Hungarian side but following the match, the veteran defender saw his contract extended through 2024.

The 33-year-old's extension will be subject to playing a certain amount of games in the 2021-22 season. Pique, who is in his 13th season with the club, will have a buy-out clause of €500 million (£457m/$591m).

Barca have been working on an extension for Ter Stegen for months now , with the international's previous deal set to expire in 2022 after he originally joined in 2014 from .

The goalkeeper has now signed on through 2025 and will also have a buy-out clause set at €500m.

Lenglet has impressed since arriving from in 2018, with the 25-year-old becoming a starter and making a total of 89 appearances in a Barca shirt.

The Frenchman has signed on through 2026 and has a buy-out clause of €300 million (£274m/$355m).

De Jong, meanwhile, has yet to hit the heights expected since his arrival from in 2019.

But the Dutch international is still just 23 and big things are expected from a player who is still tipped to become one of the world's top central midfielders.

De Jong has signed an extension through 2026 and has a buy-out clause of €400 million (£366m/$473m).

It is possible that the flurry of renewals will be one of Josep Bartomeu's final acts as Barcelona president as his position comes under further scrutiny.

A vote of no confidence against Bartomeu is set to go ahead after club members reached the required amount of signatures for the motion to go through.

Rather than go through with the vote, Bartomeu could resign as soon as next week as the pressure builds after a season that saw Barca fail to win any trophies and then suffer through a transfer saga with their most iconic player, Lionel Messi.