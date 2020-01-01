Barcelona achieve goal milestone after Fati's strike against Villarreal

The Blaugrana celebrated a milestone thanks to their teenage sensation's late effort

reached 9,000 goals in all official competitions following their 4-1 rout of Villarreal in on Sunday.

Barca celebrated the milestone thanks to teenage sensation Ansu Fati, who came off the bench and scored the team's fourth goal away to .

The two-time reigning La Liga champions, who are four points behind bitter rivals with four matches remaining, netted their first official goal in April 1909.

Just over 111 years later, Barca have scored their 9,000th goal – superstar captain and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi contributing 630.

Of Barca's overall tally, 6,165 goals have been scored in La Liga, followed by the (1,474) and the (543).

The Blaugrana added four goals to their league tally against Villarreal with the first coming in the opening three minutes of the match.

Barca's blistering start and they were rewarded when Pau Torres turned the ball into his own net just three minutes in with Antoine Griezmann waiting to pounce on Jordi Alba's cross behind him.

Quique Setien's side were causing the home side all sorts of problems going forward but looked vulnerable on the break and Moreno levelled clinically against the run of play with 14 minutes played after Marc-Andre ter Stegen palmed away Santi Cazorla's strike.

Barca wasted little time in regaining the lead, though, Messi running from just inside the Villarreal half and beating two players before finding Luis Suarez, who picked out the far corner with a sublime first-time finish from the edge of the penalty area.

Arturo Vidal and Suarez came close before Griezmann added a third just before half-time, lobbing Sergio Asenjo with a superb effort after Messi set him up with a cheeky backheel following another penetrating run.

The busy Asenjo denied Suarez and Vidal after the break and Messi had a goal chalked off after VAR ruled he had been offside before tucking in Sergi Roberto's cutback.

Fati came off the bench to put the icing on the cake, cutting in from the left to fire home and Messi rattled the crossbar with a free-kick before Asenjo superbly saved Martin Braithwaite's header following up.