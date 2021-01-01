Barbara: Why Simba SC extended contracts for Bocco and Hussein

The club’s CEO comes out to reveal the reason the Msimbazi giants moved very fast to extend the contracts of the two players

Simba SC official Barbara Gonzalez has revealed the reason they handed striker John Bocco and defender Mohamed Hussein contract extensions.

On Wednesday, the Msimbazi giants confirmed their captain, who also features for the Tanzania national team and signed for the team from Azam FC in the 2017-18 season, will now stay at the club until 2023.

The 31-year-old forward’s decision came just a few hours after his assistant also ended transfer speculation by extending his stay with the champions.

The 29-year-old defender was being linked with a transfer to rivals Yanga SC at the end of his contract which had two months remaining but extended his stay by two years.

The club’s CEO Gonzalez has revealed the reason they tied down the two players to new deals was due to their quality and ability.

Gonzalez has written on her Instagram page, saying the club recognises the great contribution of the two players within the squad, and that is the reason for giving them new contracts.

“Our captains have extended their contracts to serve Simba, there is no place like home Simba forever, we recognise your great contribution to our success and we continue to work together to build our team forward,” Barbara wrote.

In a previous interview, Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa welcomed the decision to tie down the two players with new contracts, insisting they will help the Tanzania Mainland League champions reach greater heights this season.

“I am very happy because it was vital for Simba to extend Hussein and Bocco's contracts,” Gomes said on Thursday.

“They are important players and having them in the team is vital. I believe their presence will help Simba reach greater heights.”

Article continues below

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have now managed to convince three players to extend their contracts, the latest being defender Shomari Kapombe, who confirmed his stay with the club on Friday.

Kapombe's contract was running down at the club but the Msimbazi giants moved with speed to tie him down.

Simba are currently taking part in the Caf Champions League where they have reached the quarter-final stage, they have also moved top of the league table with a four-point gap and are also taking part in the domestic Cup where they will face Kagera Sugar at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.