Baraza: Defenders and midfielders were lazy in Kagera Sugar loss to Simba SC

The Sugar Millers are without a win in their last five games in the top-tier after two losses and three draws

Kagera Sugar head coach Francis Baraza has faulted his defenders and midfielders for the team's 2-0 loss to Simba SC in the Tanzanian Mainland League game at Kaitaba Stadium on Wednesday.

Luis Miquissone and Chris Mugalu scored the goals that gave Wekundu wa Msimbazi maximum points. The former Harambee Star has now explained where his team failed to allow the reigning champions to claim maximum points.

"We were dominating in the first half but made costly mistakes and we were punished," Baraza told Goal.

"It is not about the tactics but about the way my players allowed Simba in those dangerous areas. My defenders and midfielders were lazy in clearing the danger in the two goals we conceded.

"My defenders and midfielders were also shaky as opposed to the matches we played away to Mbeya City and Mtibwa Sugar. They did not follow the instructions I gave them and at some point, it was like the midfield was running away, they were not shutting the opponents as we had discussed."

There was an improved performance from the hosts after the break and the tactician has explained why it happened.

"I had to change the formation in the second half and we played much better," Baraza continued.

"But we have next time, we shall be aiming at amending the mistakes. If only we would have concentrated for the first half and followed the instructions given, we would not have conceded the two goals."

On Wednesday, Miquissone scored Simba's opener in the 13th minute as Kagera Sugar took time to figure out how to stop the determined champions.

Mugalu added the second one in the 24th minute as the Sugar Millers looked disjointed especially at the back, giving Simba room to attack from wide areas and attempting long-range shots.

Even after the appointment of coach John Baraza, the Sugar Millers have failed to stabilise as they are without a win in the last five games. They have lost two and have drawn the last three games.

With 24 points from 27 games, it means they are not yet safe from relegation and would need to get their house in order, pick points and move away from Mbeya City, Ihefu FC and Mwadui who are deep in the red zone.