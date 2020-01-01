Baraza: Biashara United coach set to drop 10 players and sign five

The Mara-based side are aiming to strengthen the team after a slow start in the 2019/20 campaign

Biashara United head coach Francis Baraza has revealed he will release up to 10 players and bring on board five in a bid to strengthen the Mainland League side.

United were struggling to get off the relegation zone and prior to his arrival, they were placed 17th on the table after managing to get just two wins, two draws and six losses out of the 10 games played. The former international went on to stabilize the team.

"We have too many players in the team which makes it difficult to manage," Baraza told Mwanaspoti.

More teams

"For [Biashara] to do well, the number has to be trimmed from the current 31. I want to have about 26, 27 players for next season; we will release about 10 and sign five in the next transfer window."

Since his appointment in November 2019, the team has gone on to win nine matches, drawing as many and losing three in the 19 games played. Before the league break which was caused by Covid-19, the Mara-based side was placed in 10th position with 40 points.

"I am impressed with the players, the commitment shown and their attitude on the pitch," Baraza added.

"The players we are bringing in will strengthen our weak areas and make us better."

The tactician states he is impressed with the way the players are sticking to given guidelines on how to maintain their fitness despite the league break.

"Yes, they are not doing it to perfection but as the technical bench, we are impressed with what they have managed to achieve. They are giving their best.

"We are hopeful the coronavirus outbreak will be controlled soon for normalcy to return. I was happy when I heard President John Magufuli stating the league might return soon and we are eagerly waiting.

Out of the 29 matches played this season, Biashara have managed to get 10 wins, 10 draws and nine losses. The team is targeting a top-eight finish when the league resumes.

Baraza joined Biashara from Kenyan ( ) side Sugar.

Article continues below

OSNaė��U�