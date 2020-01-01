Baraza: Biashara United coach on why Kahata may be key for Simba SC vs FC Platinum

Wekundu wa Msimbazi fell by a solitary goal in the first leg played in Zimbabwe

Biashara Mara United head coach Francis Baraza believes Francis Kahata can be key for Simba SC to eliminate from the second preliminary round of the Caf .

In the last meeting, Perfect Chikwende scored the only goal to give his team a slight advantage ahead of the second leg. The Kenyan tactician states the Zimbabweans' tactics are not that clear owing to the way they played at home in the first leg.

"They surprised me from the way they played their first game away," Baraza told Azam TV.

More teams

"Considering the fact that they were playing at home in the first leg, I expected them to attack but after scoring, they sat back and defended, leaving Simba to attack them.

"If I were the coach, I would have replaced one central midfielder with a creative player like Kahata who would have given the team a chance to get an equalizer."

The former international is hopeful Wekundu wa Msimbazi will win the second leg. He has also explained why the Kenya international might be key for the Mainland League champions.

"I am hopeful Simba SC will win the game against FC Platinum," Baraza continued.

"As a coach, I am interested to see the tactics the visitors will employ because in the first leg they opted to sit back and defend.

"Even the Simba coach [Sven Vandenbroeck] is still not sure on what the opponents are bringing on the table, he cannot tell the tactics Platinum will come with. They might come and opt to defend their slim lead or opt to attack.

"But I know Vandenbroeck is an experienced coach and will use the tactics that will help his team stand a chance of winning the game.

Article continues below

"I am sure if Simba come into the match and get a creative player like [Francis] Kahata on the pitch, they will get a win."

The second leg will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday, January 6.

The Msimbazi-based charges are aiming at getting in the group stage of Africa's elite club competition after getting eliminated from the competition in the preliminary round last season.