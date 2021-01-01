Banyana Banyana captain Van Wyk inspires Glasgow City comeback against Hibernian

In a bid for a fourth win in a row, the champions came from behind to silence the hosts with the South African inspiring their comeback

Janine Van Wyk scored her first goal of the season to lead Glasgow City to a 2-1 comeback win against Hibernian in Wednesday's Scottish Women's Premier League encounter.

Having cruised to an 8-0 win over Motherwell the last time out, Scott Booth's team came in with the ambition of extending their winning run to four in this campaign, and eventually achieved it.

Van Wyk had missed the triumph against Motherwell, but she was handed her second appearance, following her winning debut in a 3-0 victory over Celtic two weeks ago and made a huge mark.

Glasgow began the encounter on a disappointing note when Eilidh Adams broke the deadlock, beating goalkeeper Lee Alexander to put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute.

Having found themselves behind in the opening stages, Van Wyk found a breakthrough to level for Glasgow in the 34th minute.

After the break, the visitors eventually secured the lead through Priscila Chinchilla on the hour mark to seal the victory.

Van Wyk, who was in action from start to finish has now scored her first goal of the season for Glasgow City this term.

Her South Africa compatriot Ode Fulutudilu, who scored six goals in two games, was not dressed for the encounter.

The win saw City open a three-point lead at the top of the SWPL 1 with 27 points from 11 games.

Van Wyk will be hoping to continue her fine start to life in Scotland when they welcome Hearts to Broadwood Stadium on Sunday.