Bandari vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Bandari will hope to return to winning ways when they take on AFC Leopards in an FKF Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on Sunday.

The Dockers started the season on a good note, winning their first two matches – 3-0 against Mathare United and 3-2 against Bidco United – before suffering a 2-0 home defeat against Posta Rangers in their last assignment.

Game Bandari vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, October 24, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Bandari squad Goalkeepers Justin Ndikumana, Abdalla Matano. Defenders Nicholas Atariza, Rodgers Aloro, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, Dennis Magige. Midfielders Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Whyvonne Isuza, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Shaban Kenga. Forwards Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Umaru Kasumba, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, and William Wadri.

The Dockers have no injury concerns and they have all their players available against the 13-time league champions.

Coach Casa Mbungo will come up against his former club, the same as midfielder Whyvonne Isuza, who left Ingwe for Wazito FC before crossing over to Bandari.

Probable XI for Bandari: Ndikumana, Siraj, Atariza, Odera, Mulumba, Aloro, Isuza, Keegan, Mosha, Mwita, Kasumba.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Maxwell Muchesia. Defenders Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana. Midfielders Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Washington Munene, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Caleb Olilo, Wanyama, Sunguti, Giovani, Mbithi, Omar, and Ochieng.

Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems believes his side have not been clinical in front of goal and has urged the team to finish off the chances they create.

“Look, I am not happy because if we don’t score from the chances we create where else can we get our goals from?” Aussems posed a question to Goal. “We must learn to use the chances that we create.

“Against Gor Mahia, we created a number of chances but my strikers failed to utilise them but Gor got one chance and it gave them three points, it is a concern and we must rectify that against Bandari.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Muchesia, Bandi, Munene, Mudenyu, Kipyegon, Wanyama, Sunguti, Thiong'o, Nabwire, Musa, Olilo.