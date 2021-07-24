Fan View: 'Snap Banda up' - Arsenal and Manchester United urged to sign Olympic record-breaking Zambian
After Zambia's Barbra Banda scored a hat-trick in the 4-4 draw against China in their Olympic Games encounter on Saturday, it elicited a heated online debate among the fans, with some calling on Arsenal and Manchester United to sign her.
Banda registered her second hat-trick in the ongoing competition in Japan as Zambia shared the points with China in the second Group F game.
Zambia's other goal was scored by Rachael Kundananji, while Wang Shuang scored all four of China's goals.
The 21-year-old Copper Queens captain scored her first hat-trick in Wednesday's 3-10 defeat against the Netherlands. No other women's player has ever scored two hat-tricks at a single Games.
With six goals at the Tokyo Olympics, Zambia skipper Banda has equalled the record for most goals at one Games.
The record was set by Christine Sinclair of Canada at the 2012 games in London. Banda has also equalled the record of Brazil's Cristiane who also scored two hat-tricks set in 2004-2008.
Editors' Picks
- What next for Wilshere? Ex-Arsenal and England star at biggest crossroads of his career so far
- How will the USWNT line up vs New Zealand?
- Manchester United complete £73m Sancho signing as England international signs five-year contract
- Guzman: Tigres need patience from fans at start of Herrera's managerial era
Although Zambia are winless in the ongoing Olympics, Banda has certainly made her case as one of the outstanding stars of the competition and impressed some fans
Here's how Twitter reacted to Banda's hat-trick: